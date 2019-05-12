

Robert L. Crosby

(Captain Bob) "Bob"



"Bob" passed away peacefully on April 27, 2019 at the age of 85 surrounded by his family.

He was born July 9th, 1933 in Melrose, Massachusetts to parents, Lewis and Phyllis Crosby.

Bob is survived by his wife of 61 years, Dorothy A. Crosby; his two sons: Shawn (Carla); Lance (Susan); grandson, Tristan; granddaughter, Shayla; brother, Phillip; two nieces (Kim and Keri) and other extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Phyllis Crosby; and sister, Barbara.

There will be a Celebration of Life (memorial) service on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Flying Circus Aerodrome starting at 12 p.m.. Captain Bob's ashes will be released above the field at around 1 p.m. The Flying Circus Aerodrome is located at 5114 Ritchie Rd., in Bealeton, VA. www.flyingcircusairshow.com

In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to: The Flying Circus Foundation, P.O. Box 36, Bealeton, VA 22712.