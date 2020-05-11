The Washington Post

ROBERT CROSS

Service Information
Howell Funeral Home
10220 Guilford Road
Jessup, MD
20794
(301)-604-0101
Wake
Thursday, May 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Howell Funeral Home
10220 Guilford Road
Jessup, MD 20794
Service
Thursday, May 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Howell Funeral Home
10220 Guilford Road
Jessup, MD 20794
Robert Bernard Cross  

U. S. Army Veteran Sergeant Cross, 80 years young native Washingtonian. An alumni of Spingarn High where he enjoyed being a part of the Drill Team. He fought a gallant battle with Covid-19 Bernard passed on April 30, 2020.
 
He leaves his wife Martha Cross, children, Sharon Cross McGee (Levander lll) and Duane Cross, his loving sister, Jacqueline Graham-Gaskins. He also leaves a host of family and friends, U.S. Postal Workers who will miss him as well. Celebration of life arrangements are for May 14, 2020 at Howell Funeral Home 10220 Guilford Road Jessup, MD. 20794 Wake: 9 to 11 a.m., Service: 11 a.m. Interment : Lincoln Memorial Cemetery Suitland, MD
Published in The Washington Post on May 11, 2020
bullet U.S. Army
