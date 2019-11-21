CULLINANE ROBERT REIDY CULLINANE Of Princeton, NJ and Washington, DC, died in Princeton on November 11, 2019, at the age of 71. Born in Washington, DC in 1948, Mr. Cullinane was the fifth and youngest son of Leo P. and Lucia Cullinane. A celebrated journalist, Leo Cullinane served as a White House correspondent for the New York Herald Tribune from the late 1920's to the 1950's. Through his father, Robert Cullinane met several historical figures, including Mrs. Woodrow Wilson. Impressed by young Robert's extraordinary knowledge of the late President of Princeton, Governor of New Jersey, Nobel Peace Prize Winner, and 28th President of the United States. Mrs. Wilson steered the young Mr. Cullinane to Princeton University, where he became a member of the Class of 1970. Mr. Cullinane returned to the University and spent the last two decades there as a writer working in institutional development and stewardship. Part of his job under the auspices of the Office of the Recording Secretary was to write inscriptions in English, Latin, Irish, and other languages. Carved in limestone, granite, bronze, and brass, they are scattered across the campus-in the Chapel, courtyards, plazas, and dormitories. Mr. Cullinane earned an M.A. in History at the University of Virginia. He also attended Oxford University's doctoral program. His career included working for Benjamin Read, first director of the Woodrow Wilson Inter- national Center for Scholars. Among other assignments, he researched the writings of Woodrow Wilson for inscriptions appropriate for the prospective new headquarters of the center near the National Archives in Washington. In addition, he was employed by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, the Smithsonian, and James Billington, the Librarian of Congress and a former professor of history at Princeton. At the time of his death, Mr. Cullinane was the trustee of the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library. Mr. Cullinane is survived by four brothers, Leo Patrick Cullinane, Jr., of Washington, DC, Anthony J. and Eugene J. Cullinane of Chevy Chase, MD, and Michael T. Cullinane of Harpers Ferry, VA; as well as by several nieces and nephews. He will be buried in Princeton Cemetery. George L. Bustin, co-president of the Class of 1970 and a Princeton-area resident, described Robert Cullinane as "exceptionally esteemed by his friends and classmates." Three of his closest friends and classmates were with him at the end, within the sound of the bell in Nassau Hall on Veterans Day or Armistice Day-a day of profound significance to Robert and Woodrow Wilson, a member of the Princeton Class of 1879. Memorial Contributions may be made to Princeton Hospice. A Memorial Service at the Princeton Chapel will be scheduled in the Spring.A Memorial Service at the Princeton Chapel will be scheduled in the Spring.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 21, 2019