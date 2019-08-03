

ROBERT THEODORE CURRAN "Ted"

1931 - 2019



Ted, 87, died peacefully in his sleep on July 10, 2019 in Traverse City, Michigan. During his professional life, he lived in Washington, DC. He was a member of Washington, DC's Florida Avenue Society of Friends Meeting. As a Quaker he generously shared the wisdom of a life lived with purpose and a faith in the promise of every person's inner light.

Born in Brooklyn, New York he attended Haverford College ('53) and completed an MA from Columbia University ('55). He joined the U.S. Foreign Service in 1955 as a Public Affairs Officer. His diplomatic career led to postings in Washington, DC and around the world in Germany, Lebanon, Jordan, Yemen, Mexico, Afghanistan, and Morocco. He retired from the US Foreign Service in 1984 as Career Minister. His diplomatic career afforded many remarkable experiences which can be found in his published oral history (https:\\adst.org). Upon retirement from the Foreign Service, he joined the executive team of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, then became President of Springfield College, later became President of the Foreign Policy Association and finally became Executive Director of the American Institute for Foreign Study Foundation. He served on boards of several education organizations and Michigan environmental organizations. He lived his life deeply engaged with local and global concerns. A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on August 23, 2019 at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Beulah, Michigan.