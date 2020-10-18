1/1
ROBERT "Bob" CURRAN
ROBERT C. CURRAN "Bob"  
Passed away peacefully on October 8, 2020, at the age of 62, surrounded by his loving family and group home staff. Born with Down syndrome, Bob had a great life, due in large part to 34 wonderful years as a group home resident of the Jewish Foundation for Group Homes, to whom his family is grateful. Bob's group home staff showed incredible dedication, love and support. Bob enjoyed the support of his day programs at CHI Centers, The Support Center, and Easter Seals. Jewish Social Services Agency (JSSA) Hospice provided remarkable palliative and end-of-life care. Bob loved his family, music and dancing, a party and good food. He never knew a stranger and brought joy, love and laughter to all he met.Bob is predeceased in death by his parents, Margaret and Marrian D. Curran, Jr. Survivors include sister, Eileen Tipperman, husband Milt, of Frederick, MD, sister, Patty Aycock, and husband, Bob, of Chantilly, VA, brother, Joseph Curran and wife, Peggy of Olney, MD, and brother Kevin Curran and wife, Nancy, of Gaithersburg, MD, and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.Services private. However, the funeral mass will be available to view live streaming on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at www. stjohnsmass.org. A Celebration of his Life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Jewish Foundation for Group Homes, 1500 E. Jefferson St., Rockville, MD 20853, Jewish Social Services Agency Hospice, 6123 Montrose Rd., Rockville, 20852, or the charity of your choice. Condolences may be posted on www.hinesrinaldifuneralhome.com

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
www. stjohnsmass.org
