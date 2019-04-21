Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT "Bob" CUSHMAC.



Robert Charles Cushmac "Bob"



Beloved son of George and Mary Cushmac, died in the loving arms of his mother at his Alexandria, VA home on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Anne Marie (Quintin) of Jacksonville, FL; his brothers, G. Edward (Alice) of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, and Michael (Stephanie) of Seattle, WA; his nephew Tim, niece Judy; and countless other family and friends.

At age 10, Bob sustained a high-level spinal cord injury as a result of an automobile accident that left him quadriplegic and ventilator-dependent. After a year-long hospitalization, he returned home and rejoined his classmates at Charles Barrett Elementary School. Bob was a graduate of T.C. Williams High School, the Georgetown University School of Foreign Service, and the George Mason School of Law. In 2001, Bob joined the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in the Office of the General Counsel, Division of Market Regulation, where he was employed at the time of his death. With his indomitable spirit, courage and steadfast faith in God's providence, Bob was a source of joy and inspiration to all he encountered. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, April 25 at 11 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Alexandria, VA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor in Richmond, VA, Christ House Shelter for Men in Alexandria, VA or ALIVE in Alexandria, VA.