Brigadier General (Ret)

ROBERT THOMAS CUTTING, M.D.



Brigadier General (Ret) Robert Thomas Cutting, MD, will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 beside his son Christopher John (d. 1977). He is survived by his wife Frances Clark Cutting, his children Dr. Mary Beth Cutting, Jeanne Crowley, Dr. Jon Cutting, Rosemary Raymonda, Dr. Paul Cutting, Dr. Eileen Manyin, and James Cutting.

The burial service will be at 3 p.m. Please meet at 2 p.m. at the Administration Building.

Dr. Cutting died at his home in Augusta, GA, surrounded by family Monday, October 1, 2018 at age 88. He graduated from the College of the Holy Cross, Boston University School of Medicine and Harvard School of Public Health. After a distinguished Army Medical Career, he was a senior physician at Savannah River Plant, Aiken SC.

If desired, memorial gifts may be made to the Christopher Cutting Scholarship Fund, West Potomac High School Band Patrons Organization, 6500 Quander Rd., Alexander VA 22307.