

ROBERT E. DALTON (Age 87)



Of Washington, DC, formerly of Massachusetts, passed away on July 9, 2019. Bob earned his law degree from Columbia Law School in 1956.

After serving in the US Air Force (Captain), Bob began his long career (1961-2019) at the US Department of State. He was a member of the US delegation to the Vienna Conference on the Law of Treaties (1968, 1969), and served as the Assistant Legal Adviser for Treaty Affairs (1983-1987; 1990-2008) and as Counselor on International Law (1987-1990). At the time of his death, he was Senior Adviser on Treaty Practice. Bob was an Adjunct Professor of Law at Georgetown University Law Center, and also a member of the American Law Institute, the American Society of International Law, and the Cosmos Club.

Bob was predeceased by his brother Peter of Walpole, MA, and is survived by his brother Michael and sister-in-law Lynda of South Dennis, MA; his sister-in-law Frances of Walpole, MA; and his nieces and nephews and their families. Bob's family, friends and colleagues will never forget his unique ability to enlighten, inspire and encourage.

A memorial will be held at Joseph Gawler's Sons Funeral Home on Friday, August 9 from 4 to 8 p.m. from 7 p.m. there will be an opportunity to share stories about Bob's life.

Contributions in Bob's memory may be made to the American Society of International Law, P.O. Box 79516. Baltimore, MD 21279-0516.