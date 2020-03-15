

ROBERT ALLEN DALY

In Memoriam



The Officers and Members of the Tuxedo-Cheverly Volunteer Fire Company, Inc., mourn the passing of our brother Robert Allen Daly, who hung up his gear for the final time on March 1, 2020 in Bradenton, FL.

Brother Daly served his community and company faithfully for 42 years (1954-1995) as a firefighter, line officer, President and member of the Board of Trustees.

Services will be held on Friday March 20, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Living Lord Lutheran Church, 11107 Palmbrush Trail, Bradenton, FL.

Rest in peace, our brother.

William E. Mould, Jr., President