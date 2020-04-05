Robert Dewey Daniel, Jr.
August 9, 1933 - March 30, 2020
Peacefully, on March 30, 2020, Robert D. Daniel, Jr. "Bob" of Frederick, Maryland passed away. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Margaret Alexander Daniel, his mother, Laura Jean Daniel, his father, Robert D. Daniel, Sr., his granddaughter, Laura Daniel, and his best friends, Robert Wright and Byron Empson. He is survived by his six children, Debbie (Eric) Smith
, Robert D. Daniel III, David (Debbie) Brvenik, Eddie (Angie) Brvenik, Tracy (George) Mathews and Marie (Mike) Triesky. He has nine step-children including Marian (Lou) Lavezzo. He has 10 grandchildren, Chad Smith, Brandon Smith, Taylor Mathews, Hanna Mathews, Ashley Brvenik, Zachary Brvenik, Shawn (Emily) Croissette, David (Samantha) Brvenik, Kelly Brvenik and Melissa (David) Daniel. He has eight great-grandchildren. Bob was born and raised in Washington, DC. He graduated from Mckinley Technology High School. He earned a Master Plumber/GasFitters License and owned a very successful business, R. D. Daniel & Sons Plumbing & Heating Co. He was proud to service the DC Metro area for over 50 years. Words cannot express how much he missed his wife Margaret. It brings comfort knowing they are together again. He loved the Redskins, Charter Boat Fishing on the Chesapeake Bay and enjoying a cold beer with his family and friends. A private ceremony will be held at Fort Lincoln Cemetery on Friday, April 3, 2020.