Robert Hugh Davis (Age 98)
On Thursday, October 29, 2020 of Adelphi, MD. Beloved husband of the late Jean Davis; father of Becky M. Sackie-Watson (John), and Mila Stanley; grandfather of James Stephen, Justin Wade, Kara Michelle, Brant Adam, Devin Thomas, and Johanna Jean. Also survived by six great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and many friends. The family requests memorial contributions to be made in his memory to St. Camillus Catholic Church 1600 St. Camillus Drive, Silver Spring, MD 20903. Inurnment Arlington National Cemetery Columbarium at a later date.