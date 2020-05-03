Robert Lloyd Doan
Of Washington, D.C., beloved husband of the late Nancy Biddle Doan, was peacefully called to his heavenly home on April 26, 2020, after a brief but courageous battle with Covid-19.
Born on January 15, 1928 in Chicago, IL, Bob graduated from Chicago's U-High in 1943, Indiana University
in 1947 and the University of Illinois
in 1950, with a BA and an MA in physics, and the University of Chicago Law School in 1959. A USAF veteran, Bob married Nancy in Dayton, OH on July 28,1956, cherishing her until her death 53 years later. Bob worked at Union Carbide Corporation for 26 years, as Assistant General Counsel and at the New York City Housing Authority Law Department for 18 years, as Deputy General Counsel and Acting General Counsel. The honors program for new law school grads that Bob began at NYCHA was named in his honor in 2008. Bob, a man of deep faith held several volunteer leadership positions at Presbyterian churches in NYC, Stamford, CT and Washington, D.C. Following his retirement in 2004, Nancy and Bob moved to Washington, D.C. to be near family. Survivors include their three children: David L. Doan, Kathryn M. Doan (Don Kelly) and Lisa A. Doan (Dave A. Orth); grandchildren Christopher M. Doan, Brandon J. Doan, Caitlin M. Carnevali-Doan (Nick H. Bilbo), Rosa L. Carnevali-Doan, Suzanna E. Carnevali-Doan, Nicholas A. Carnevali-Doan and Elizabeth W. Kelly-Doan, his younger sister, Virginia L. Fanger , his niece Claire L. Fanger (Paul A. Coyne), his nephew Daniel R. Fanger (Leslie) and his great nieces Rachel M. Coyne and Julian V. Coyne. Donations in his name can be made to any charity or to Food and Friends in D.C. or Feeding America. New York Avenue Presbyterian Church will hold a virtual memorial service on Saturday, May 9 at 11 a.m. EST. If you are interested in participating please send an email to [email protected]
for the sign in information.