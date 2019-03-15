Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT DOBRZYNSKI. View Sign



Dr. ROBERT F. DOBRZYNSKI (Age 75)

On March 13, 2019, surrounded by family and friends in Falls Church, VA, after a courageous yet swift battle against pancreatic cancer. He was a beloved and respected medical oncologist in Northern Virginia, having cured many in their battles with cancer. Robert had many passions, including hiking, white water kayaking, birdwatching, and skiing, even into his later years. He instilled in all his children and grandchildren a love and respect for the majesty of the natural world. His sense of humor was infectious. He was never happier than when surrounded by the love of his family and friends. He will now be reunited with his beautiful late wife, Patricia, who passed away in 2013. He is survived by his children, Dennis Dobrzynski, Tanya Dobrzynski, and Nadia Prudente; six grandchildren, Marina, Ben, Lily, William, Isla, and Max; his siblings Diane, Marsha, Judy, and David; and countless close friends. Family and friends may gather on Friday, March 15 at Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home in Alexandria, VA from 5 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, March 16 at 11 a.m. for a funeral mass at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church at 2700 19th Street S., Arlington, VA 22204. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Nature Conservancy at support.nature.org A guest book may be found at EverlyWheatley.com

