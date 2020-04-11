

Robert J. Dompka



On April 1, 2020, Robert James "Bob" Dompka died at Greenspring Village, Springfield, VA. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of nearly 60 years Dora; parents, Regis and Ella (O'Neill) Dompka; brothers Richard and Rev. John; and sister Elizabeth. He is survived by his children Regis (Elaine), Victoria Markham (Adam), Robert (Leslie), and Rhea Villanueva (Dr. Pedro); his sister Shirley Cronin, and nine grandchildren.

Bob graduated from the University of Pittsburgh, received an M.Sc from George Washington University and a PhD from University of Southern California. Dr. Dompka had a long career in criminal justice including a succession of Federal appointments with the Federal Bureau of Narcotics, Office of Naval Intelligence Criminal Investigation (NCIS) and National Security Agency. He held teaching positions at American University and Montgomery College where he was awarded the title of Emeritus Professor of Criminal Justice.

Bob and Dora were intrepid travelers who visited 130 countries over 32 years. He was an avid golfer and an amateur painter and sculptor. He was actively involved in numerous professional and social organizations. Bob had eclectic interests and active pursuits throughout his lifetime.

