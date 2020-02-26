Robert Barry Donohoe (Age 72)
On Monday, February 24, 2020, of Bethesda, MD. Beloved husband of Sharon E. Donohoe; father of Robert B. (Abigail) Donohoe, Jr., Elizabeth A. Donohoe, Michael A. (Noelle) Donohoe, and the late John P. Donohoe; grandfather of Trey, Teddy, Will, Robbie, Eva, and Poppy; brother of Virginia McHugh, Patrick Donohoe, Rosemary Collopy and the late James Donohoe III; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, colleagues, and friends. Relatives and friends may call at St. Bartholomew Church, 6900 River Road, Bethesda, MD, on Sunday, March 1, from 2 to 4 p.m. where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 2 at 11 a.m. Interment Private. Memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice, 1355 Piccard Drive, Suite 100, Rockville, MD 20850 or www.montgomeryhospice.org
.