

Robert E. Downey



On February 5, 2020, Robert Eugene Downey passed away at Howard County General Hospital. Robert Downey was born on May 20, 1937 in Madison, Wisconsin to the late Gene Downey and Mildred Martin Downey. He is survived by his devoted wife, May Lou Downey, adoring children, Kevin Downey, Kathleen (Downey) Karcher, George Karcher, Sheila (Downey) Shaw, David Shaw, Michael Downey, and Denise Downey, beloved brother, Paul Downey, Also survived by seven cherished grandchildren, and one darling great-grandchild, Family and friends are invited to visit Donaldson Funeral Home, P.A. 313 Talbott Ave, Laurel, MD 20707 on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary of the Mills, 114 St. Marys Pl. Laurel, MD 20707, on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. followed by interment at St. Mary of the Mills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary of the Mills Catholic Church.

Full obituary may be viewed at www.donaldsonfuneralhomes.com