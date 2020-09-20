ROBERT DRAGON



Robert James Dragone

Robert James Dragone - Bob, Dad, Poppa, Grandpa to his family and friends - passed away August 29, 2020, at age 73, after a tremendous battle with cancer. With a charming smile and gracious manner, he was a brilliant intellect, a linguist, historian, and political scientist. Musically talented, curious and energetic, Bob was a fun person with the quickest of wits. Bob leaves his wife Devie (united in 2009), his children, Jessica (Joseph) Speredelozzi and Alexis (Andrew) Mun, his step-children, Calina (Jean-Marc Audemars) Shevlin, Kyle Shevlin, and Abraham (Akech) Akuien, as well as grandchildren Jack and Jenna Speredelozzi, Violet Mun, Natasia Shevlin, and Adau, Kuol, and Ayak Akuien. Bob married Jacquelyn McLendon in 1973; Jacque passed away in 1998. He also leaves behind brother Paul (Vincenne) Dragone and sister-in-law Frances (Joe) Dragone. Robert served as an Air Force Intelligence Officer during the Vietnam War after attaining a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science at SUNY Buffalo, and Master's Degree from the School of Advanced International Studies at Johns Hopkins. He had a distinguished thirty-year career with the CIA living and working internationally, worked for government contractors for the next 10 years, then went into business for himself teaching leadership development and producing a podcast with international listenership. For the past three years Robert served as a Docent, then Head Docent, at the Dallas Museum of Art. He loved playing Bluegrass and Old-Time American music on his mandolin - and traveling. Interment Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA.



