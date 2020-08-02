

ROBERT DEWEY DUNCAN "Tony" Captain, U.S. Navy (Ret.)

Born on October 10, 1925 in Webb City, MO. He passed away on October 28, 2015 at Ft. Belvoir Community Hospital in Virginia.He attended UCLA before accepting an appointment to the Naval Academy. At the Academy he earned a letter in boxing and participated in the sailing program. After graduation he married Patricia Kersh Duncan.Notable service highlights from his 30 year career include sea duty aboard an LSMR fire support ship during the Korean War, a tour with the Underwater Demolition Team-12, command of a sub chaser, sonar training ship, command of a mine sweeper, the USS Guide, command of a destroyer, the USS Fechtler during the Vietnam War. His major command was of a cruiser, the USS Harry E. Yarnell.He was a graduate of the Naval War College, earned a master's degree in International Relations from George Washington University and attended the State Department's Foreign Service Senior Seminar.Following his Navy retirement, he worked as a defense consultant with Hughes-Bendix-Hughes. Upon fully retiring he pursued his favorite activity, sailing on the Chesapeake Bay.He is survived by his children, Douglas (Nancy) and Kyle Duncan; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.He was interred at the Naval Academy Columbarium in Annapolis, MD. Services took place in 2015.



