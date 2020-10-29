Robert Eugene Cox, Sr.
Set out on his next journey, October 22, 2020. IBM Engineer and inventor of Automatic Rail Car Load/Unload System and Modified High-Speed Rail System. Born November 24, 1927, in Elmira, NY, to Bridget (Moran) and Frank Cox. A devoted and loving father and husband, Robert is survived by Mary, his wife of 69 years, his sons Robert, Jr. (Patricia), Richard (Karen) and Ronald (Karen), daughter Renée Saunders (Barrie), six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Dorothy McInnis and Eleanor Woodward. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter Shanin Cox, brother Francis Cox and sister Mary Lou McGarrell. Robert, so kind and generous, will be forever missed. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be arranged at a later date when friends and family can gather and celebrate Robert's distinguished and wonderful life. In lieu of flowers please consider donating in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
