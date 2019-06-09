

Robert M. Feist (Age 94)



A public information officer for the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Washington, DC from 1966 - 1994, died May 31, 2019 of complications due to dysphagia.

Prior to working for the USA, Mr. Feist was a newspaper reporter for the Billings, Montana GAZETTE, the Winter Haven, Florida NEWS-CHIEF, and the Miami, Florida NEWS. He also was an account executive for Woody Kepner Associates public relations agency in Miami and the Washington office the National Association of Realtors.

Mr. Feist is a World War Two veteran of the Marine Corps and served two years during that war in the South Pacific, participating in the Bouganville Campaign and the Assault on Peleliu. Following military service he received a bachelor degree in English from Illinois College and a master's degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri.

His wife, the former Ruth Nielsen of Copenhagen, Denmark, survives. He is survived also by two sons, Dane Feist of Fairfax, VA and Frank Feist of Arlington, VA. A third son, Martin, died in infancy. Services at a later date.