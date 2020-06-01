

Robert H. Feickert "Bob"

Bob Feickert, 92, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2020 of complications of the Covid 19 virus. Bob was at home with his family and caregivers, as was his wish. He is pre-deceased by his wife Sophia (2017). Bob is survived by his daughter, Donna Eichna (Jim), sons, Bob Feickert (Jodi) and Richard Feickert (Susie), as well as 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Bob was in the Merchant Marines. After discharge from the marines, he spent his working career at E.R. Squibb & Sons, and retired from Bristol Myers Squibb as the Director of Facilities Management. In retirement, he volunteered at Prince William Hospital. Funeral and internment services private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store