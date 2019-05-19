Robert Francis Fioramonti
On Monday, April 8, 2017, Robert (Bob) Fioramonti died suddenly at his Chantilly, VA, home. Born January 8, 1940, in Washington, DC, to Rocco and Helen Rohan Fioramonti, his twin brother John died shortly after birth. Bob is survived by a son, Robert (Karen), nine grandchildren, brothers, Raymond (Marcia) and Thomas (Betty), his sister, Kathy Bomar (Dennis), one niece and four nephews. Bob retired from Fairfax County Fire & Rescue Department, as a Lieutenant in the Office of the Fire Marshal. He served in the US Marine Corps
1958-1961. He was an NRA certified shooting instructor, a competitive marksman, and a breeder of AKC champion German Shepherd dogs. As a teenager he served as the visiting team bat boy for the Washington Senators at Griffith Stadium. A Memorial Service was held on April 17 and he was interred May 1 at Quantico National Cemetery.