ROBERT FISHER
ROBERT ANDREW FISCHER  January 23,1933 - September 30, 2020  
Robert "Bob" Fischer was first and foremost a family man who adored his wife, children, and grandchildren. He was a brilliant physician who deeply cared for and about his patients.Bob Fischer, age 87, died September 30, 2020 with his wife Sue by his side at their home in Santa Clarita, CA.He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years Susan Fischer, children, Lisa (Phil) Parmet (Los Angeles, CA), Jackie (Jonathan) Senior (Washington, DC), Jeff Fischer (Gaithersburg, MD), Alan (Tammi) Fischer (Damascus, MD) and Emily (Chris) Cooper (Greenbrae, CA); grandchildren, Laurel Parmet, Liam Senior, Emma Senior, Johnny Fischer, Joseph Fischer, Hana Fischer, Nicholas Ferraro, Alex Ferraro and Eden Cooper, and brother, William (Eve) Fischer (Pittsburgh, PA). His parents Joseph and Margaret Fischer predeceased him. Originally from Jackson Heights, NY, Bob graduated from Brooklyn Tech High School in 1950. After graduating from Columbia University, he went on to Cornell Medical School. He interned at Duke University Medical School, served as an Army Captain at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, and completed his residency at Yale School of Medicine. Bob was certified in Internal Medicine, specializing in Gastroenterology and he practiced in Washington, DC for 42 years with The Washington Internal Medicine Group. He was a Fellow of the American College of Physicians.Bob and Sue relocated to Santa Clarita, CA in 2005.He loved teaching and educating medical students and residents during his tenure as a Professor of Medicine at George Washington University Medical School. In his retirement, he went on to mentor first year medical students at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.He has left an everlasting mark on all of us. Cherished by his close-knit family and friends to his work colleagues who admired and respected him, Bob will be forever loved and missed. A celebration of Bob's life is being planned for summer of 2021.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Dean's Society For Medical Student Scholarships at http://giving.ucla.edu/fischer

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 12, 2020.
