

ROBERT FLEEGAL "Bob"



Robert "Bob" Fleegal, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away July 31 in Loveland, CO.

Bob and his beloved wife Evelyn (recently passed) lived in Arlington for nearly 60 years and fathered four boys who attended W&L High School. He was very involved in the their N 24th Street neighborhood and he and Evelyn were devoted to Cherrydale Baptist Church. They retired to Loveland, CO in 2011.

Bob had an exciting and fulfilling 38 year career at National Geographic, working with many of the day's leading scientists, naturalists, and explorers.

Bob is survived by four sons and their wives, 12 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren. Bob's wishes were that he be with Evelyn and with his parents and as such his ashes will be released both to the Rocky Mountains with Evelyn and with his mother and father in Falls Church, VA.

A celebration of Bob's life will be held on September 7 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Hunter House, located at Nottoway Park, 9537 Courthouse Road, Vienna, Virginia 22181.