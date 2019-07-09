

ROBERT ARMSTRONG FLORY



Robert A. Flory, age 85, of Springfield, VA, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2019, surrounded by family. Bob was the beloved husband of Sue Flory for 62 years. He was the loving father to his four children, David (Millie), Debby (Scott), Michael (Mindy), and Scott (Vanessa), and proud grandfather to Jason, Davis, Sara (David), Suzann (Joe), Bryan, Andrew, Max, Sam and Claire.

Bob truly loved his family and one of his great passions was planning family adventures. Bob and Sue's favorite destinations to take their children, their spouses, and their grandchildren, were the islands of Hawaii.

Bob was a graduate of West Point, Class of 1956, proudly serving 28 years in the Army. In addition to his military career, he was extremely involved in the Boy Scouts of America for over 50 years. The highlight of his scouting career was in 1992 when he led the first official BSA Scout exchange with the newly formed Siberian Scout Association of Russia.