ROBERT FOLEY

Robert T. Foley
Beloved husband, father and grandfather and fourth-generation Washingtonian, died on September 28, 2020 at the age of 90 in Washington, DC, after succumbing to cancer and ALS. Bob was born in D.C. and spent most of his life there along with his wife Carol Foley, who predeceased him after a 53-year marriage.Bob graduated from St. Albans School and Yale University and attended Exeter, and went directly into the U.S. Navy during the Korean War as an officer on a destroyer. He started a successful real estate development firm, the Robert T. Foley Company, and retired from the company after 36 years. He developed numerous projects, including apartments and a 460,000 sf office building in downtown D.C., which he built and managed.Sailing was a passion for him and he lived on his 36-foot sloop after his Navy service. Bob raced his boat in international sailboat races, and sailed in a race to Brazil for the Navy. Bob and Carol loved travel and often travelled internationally with the Young President's Organization. He and Carol had residences in Rehoboth Beach, DE, Nantucket, MA, and Palm Beach, FL, where he was an avid golfer.He is survived by his son, Kevin Foley, his daughter, Sarah Foley and his daughter, Robin Foley, Kelly and her husband, Brian Kelly and their daughters, Paige and Sloane Kelly, and his brother, Bancroft Foley. Bob will be buried with military honors at Glenwood Cemetery in Washington after a private Catholic ceremony. There will be a celebration of Bob's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The ALS Foundation at donate.als.org
.