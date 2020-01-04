The Washington Post

ROBERT FRESCHI Sr.

Robert B. Freschi, Sr.  

Robert Bernard Freschi, Sr., 87, of Bluemont, VA, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at his home. His wife, Barbara A. Freschi, preceded him in death. Surviving are two daughters, Linda Weyrich (John) and Theresa Powell (Dana); a son, Robert Freschi, Jr. (Sandy); and seven grandchildren, Melissa Muttiah (Davo), Rachel Powell, Christopher Powell, John Weyrich, Thomas Weyrich, Bobby Freschi III, and Caleigh Freschi.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, VA. Burial will be at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 4, 2020
