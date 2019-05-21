ROBERT DAVID FRIEDSON
On Sunday, May 19, 2019, surrounded by his family, Robert David Friedson of Bethesda, MD. Devoted husband of Leslie Kligman Friedson; beloved father of Joshua Friedson (Elana Silversmith), Alison Friedson, and Melanie Friedson; beloved brother of John Friedson (Leslie Cohen Friedson); cherished grandfather of Jaden and Sienna Friedson; son of the late Edward Friedson and Janet Himelfarb Friedson. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Washington Hebrew Congregation, 3935 Macomb St., NW, Washington, DC 20016. Interment will be held at Judean Memorial Gardens, Olney MD. Shiva will be observed Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7 p.m. at the residence of Leslie Kligman Friedson. Memorial contributions may be made to the Edward and Janet Friedson Memorial Veterans Scholarship Fund,