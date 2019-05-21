The Washington Post

Guest Book
  • "Sincere condolences to the family of Rovert David Friedson...."
    - N. S.
  • "My deepest sympathy and condolence to Robert's family."
    - Carroll Nickens
  • "With our Deepest Sympathy Jayne & Alan Pollin"
Service Information
Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care, Inc.
1091 Rockville Pike
Rockville, MD
20852
(301)-340-1400
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Washington Hebrew Congregation
3935 Macomb St., NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
ROBERT DAVID FRIEDSON  

On Sunday, May 19, 2019, surrounded by his family, Robert David Friedson of Bethesda, MD. Devoted husband of Leslie Kligman Friedson; beloved father of Joshua Friedson (Elana Silversmith), Alison Friedson, and Melanie Friedson; beloved brother of John Friedson (Leslie Cohen Friedson); cherished grandfather of Jaden and Sienna Friedson; son of the late Edward Friedson and Janet Himelfarb Friedson. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Washington Hebrew Congregation, 3935 Macomb St., NW, Washington, DC 20016. Interment will be held at Judean Memorial Gardens, Olney MD. Shiva will be observed Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7 p.m. at the residence of Leslie Kligman Friedson. Memorial contributions may be made to the Edward and Janet Friedson Memorial Veterans Scholarship Fund,

Published in The Washington Post on May 21, 2019
