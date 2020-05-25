The Washington Post

ROBERT FULLER

ROBERT MILTON FULLER  

Robert Milton Fuller also known as "Blue", age 67, of Hyattsville,MD, entered eternal rest on May 12, 2020. Dearly beloved son of the late Henrietta Fuller and Harrison Fuller. Total of four brothers and sisters. He is survived by his daughter, Jazmyn Fuller; son, Danta Wilson, and a host of relatives and friends. " He will be laid to rest at Hillcrest Burial Park Cemetery thereafter. He will be missed by everyone who knew and loved him, and continue be the light of our hearts. We know he's "speeding in heaven in a 69 Camaro!" Until we meet again

Published in The Washington Post on May 25, 2020
