Robert E. Gardner, of Temple Hills, Maryland, on July 22, 2020. Bob was born August 6, 1931 in Washington, DC. After obtaining a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from George Washington University and pursuing graduate work, he spent his entire career in radar research at the US Naval Research Laboratory. He was predeceased by parents, Adrian and Elizabeth Gardner and sisters, Ann Browell and Joyce DeHart. Survived by his wife of 63 years, Sandra Hill Gardner; children, Alan Gardner (Kate), Susan Mandile (Joseph), and Karen Kent; grandchildren, Frances and Simon Gardner, Andrew and Elizabeth Mandile, and Zachary Kent; and many nieces and nephews. Bob enjoyed spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. His many interests included amateur radio (W3ODK), hiking, woodworking, reading, genealogy, and photography. He was a longtime member of Broadview Church, where he served as treasurer and audio technician. A memorial will be planned for a later date.