

ROBERT MICHAEL GARRISON, SR.



Peacefully on April 17, 2020, Robert Michael Garrison, Sr., 74, affectionately known as "Bob" went home to be with the Lord. He loved the Lord and served Him in many capacities. He worked as an IT Specialist until he retired in 2017. Bob leaves behind his wife, Renee Hardy-Garrison; his children, Tiffany Hardy, Robert Garrison II, Steven Garrison; sister, Betty Garrison; brother, Preston Garrison, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Funeral services and burial will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.