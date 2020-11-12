ROBERT JAMES GASKIN, III
Beloved father, son, and brother peacefully passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory one daughter, Iyana Mone' Gaskin; parents, Robert and Flora Gaskin; sister, Angela Gaskin-Stewart; niece, Brittane' Gaskin and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will welcome friends Saturday, November 14 at Westphalia United Methodist Church, 9396 D'Arcy Rd., Upper Marlboro, MD, Visitation 9 a.m. until time of servie 11 a.m. Interment Lakemont Cemetery, Davidsonville, MD.www.johnsonandjenkinsfh.com