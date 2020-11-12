1/
ROBERT GASKIN III
ROBERT JAMES GASKIN, III  
Beloved father, son, and brother peacefully passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory one daughter, Iyana Mone' Gaskin; parents, Robert and Flora Gaskin; sister, Angela Gaskin-Stewart; niece, Brittane' Gaskin and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will welcome friends Saturday, November 14 at Westphalia United Methodist Church, 9396 D'Arcy Rd., Upper Marlboro, MD, Visitation 9 a.m. until time of servie 11 a.m. Interment Lakemont Cemetery, Davidsonville, MD.www.johnsonandjenkinsfh.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Westphalia United Methodist Church
