ROBERT GIBSON
Robert Edwin Gibson  
(Formerly Goldeman), born July 18, 1925, in New York City, died August 6, 2020, at his home in Arlington VA, after a long struggle with cancer. He was 95 years old.  He is survived by his wife, Joanne Gibson, his former wife, Majida Gibson, his daughter, Stephanie B. Gibson, his sons, Adam W. (partner Kara) Gibson and Jed D. (daughter-in-law Sandy) Gibson, his stepson, Jon Medlinsky, and five grandchildren.  Bob graduated with the inaugural class of Lafayette High School in Brooklyn New York, in 1943, and then served as a navigator in WWII. Bob obtained a BA in sociology at Columbia University. His early career was in television as the director of The Merry Mailman. Until his retirement he worked as an executive at a number of different companies.  Bob loved many things: opera, history, food, storytelling, building things, solving problems, technology, precision. He always said there are solutions for everything if only one attends to the world as one attends to algebra: somewhere, somehow there is a formula to solve each problem. For many years he participated in a memoir writing group and tales of his life are on his blog (bobjoey.net). Bob was expansively articulate, outgoing, and charming. He followed politics relentlessly and watched every Sunday morning news show every week. He was a meticulous reader and note taker. His mind was always percolating and he remembered everything. In Bob's house people were usually identified by their politics, and he supported numerous progressive causes. He remained all these things until the end, never relinquishing his vigilant way of observing the world. He deeply wanted to live to vote the current president out of the White House.  A memorial will be planned when we can safely gather again. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Capital Area Food Bank (https://www.capitalareafoodbank.org).

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 9, 2020.
