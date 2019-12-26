

Robert Michael Gilroy



Passed away peacefully at home on December 22, 2019, in Silver Spring, Maryland, surrounded by family. He was born on May 5, 1932 in Carbondale, Pennsylvania. Following high school graduation, Bob served in the Navy for three years. In 1953 he enrolled at the University of Scranton on the GI Bill. He graduated in 1957 and began a distinguished 37 year career in government service working for the General Accounting Office (GAO). Bob's work took him all over the world. From 1963 to 1969 he was assigned to GAO's overseas office in Frankfurt Germany, and from 1984 to 1988 Bob was appointed Director of the Far East Office based in Honolulu, Hawaii. He received an M.A. in International Affairs from the George Washington University in 1975. Bob retired from GAO in 1995 as Director of Operations for the Office of Information Management and Communications.

Bob will always be remembered for his generous nature, his keen sense of humor, and his passion for spirited discussion. He appreciated a good scotch and a fine cigar. His greatest joy was his family. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 62 years, Julia Devine Gilroy, his loving children, Marianne Culbertson (Glenn), Patricia Swisher (David), Teresa Cramer (Bob), Robert F. Gilroy (Kathy), Charlie Gilroy (Alexa), 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, a brother, Jack Gilroy (Helene). He was predeceased by a brother, Joseph Gilroy (Solange).

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 28 at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church,12319 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring, Maryland. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the 12 p.m. service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity in honor of Bob. The family thanks the doctors, nurses and staff at Medstar Georgetown University hospital amd Montgomery Hospice for their outstanding and compasionate care.