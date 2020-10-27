1/
ROBERT GLAMB
{ "" }
Robert Victor Glamb  
Of McLean, VA died on Friday, October 23, 2020 at his home, age 74, from a long illness. Husband, father and friend, loved by all. Survived by his wife, Deborah J. Glamb; father of Nicholas, Emily and Madeleine Glamb; brother Victor Glamb (Barbara); sisters: VirginiaBretschneider and Barbara McTasney (Richard Nozewski); many nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the mass of Christian burial at St. Athanasius Church and interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to So Others May Eat, www.some.org or to The Christ Child Society of DC, www.christchilddc.org. The online guestbook is available at:www.moneyandking.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA 22180
(703) 938-7440
