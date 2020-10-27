ROBERT GLAMB

Robert Victor Glamb
Of McLean, VA died on Friday, October 23, 2020 at his home, age 74, from a long illness. Husband, father and friend, loved by all. Survived by his wife, Deborah J. Glamb; father of Nicholas, Emily and Madeleine Glamb; brother Victor Glamb (Barbara); sisters: VirginiaBretschneider and Barbara McTasney (Richard Nozewski); many nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the mass of Christian burial at St. Athanasius Church and interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to So Others May Eat, www.some.org
or to The Christ Child Society of DC, www.christchilddc.org
