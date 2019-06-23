The Washington Post

ROBERT GOSS

Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Grace
15661 Norbeck Blvd
Silver Spring, DC
Notice
ROBERT JOSEPH GOSS (Age 94)  

On Saturday, June 15, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Elizabeth Ann Goss; father of Michael Goss (Jane), Andrew Goss (Piper), Cindy Snowden (John), Vicki Goss, and Christopher Goss (Gail); grandfather of Robert, Laura, Diana, Travis, Patrick, Dan, Julia, Katie, John, and Lenora and seven great-grandchildren; Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Friday, June 28, from 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Memorial Mass at Our Lady of Grace, 15661 Norbeck Blvd., Silver Spring, MD, 20906 on Saturday, June 29, at 10:30 a.m. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice, 1355 Piccard Drive, Suite 100, Rockville, MD 20850.

Published in The Washington Post on June 23, 2019
