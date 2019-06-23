ROBERT JOSEPH GOSS (Age 94)
On Saturday, June 15, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Elizabeth Ann Goss; father of Michael Goss (Jane), Andrew Goss (Piper), Cindy Snowden (John), Vicki Goss, and Christopher Goss (Gail); grandfather of Robert, Laura, Diana, Travis, Patrick, Dan, Julia, Katie, John, and Lenora and seven great-grandchildren; Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Friday, June 28, from 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Memorial Mass at Our Lady of Grace, 15661 Norbeck Blvd., Silver Spring, MD, 20906 on Saturday, June 29, at 10:30 a.m. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice, 1355 Piccard Drive, Suite 100, Rockville, MD 20850.