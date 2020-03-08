Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT GRANT. View Sign Service Information Pierce Funeral Home and Cremation Services 9609 Center Street Manassas , VA 20110 (703)-257-6028 Send Flowers Notice

GRANT Robert Emmet Grant A native New Yorker, born January 18, 1932. He graduated from Immaculata High School in New York City, received his B.A., from Iona College, and J.D. from Fordham University School of Law. He was an active licensed member of the New York and Virginia State Bar Associations, and was admitted to practice law before the U.S. Supreme Court, Federal courts, and in the State of Hawaii. In 1959, Robert became a Special Agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). His station assignments included Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, New York, New York, and Honolulu, Hawaii. During his FBI career, Robert studied at the U.S. Army Language School in Monterey, California, and was assigned to the legal counsel division at FBI Headquarters from 1975 to 1979. Robert was also a candidate for Director of the FBI in 1977. His final assignment was as the FBI Legal Attaché assigned to the American Consulate General in Hong Kong, where he served as the sole FBI liaison to all leading law enforcement officials in Southeast Asia and India. In 1985, by order of the King of Thailand, Robert received a medal and written royal designation "Companion to the King of Thailand" for his contribution to international law enforcement efforts. Following his retirement from the FBI in 1985, Robert formed the law firm R.E. Grant & Associates Ltd., which largely focused on pursuing objections on behalf of highest-level international and domestic interests. He also published two mystery novels that incorporated his law enforcement and world travel experiences. Robert is survived by his wife of 60 years, Regina; and their five children, Estelle Baird, Catherine Grant-Smith, Christine Lobell, Regina Anne Burress; and son Robert Dudley Grant and his wife Margo; as well as 11 grandchildren; a newborn great-grandchild; and brother, Dr. Richard Gordon Grant of Brewster, New York. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Stephen the Martyr, 23331 Sam Fred Rd, Middleburg, VA, on Friday March 13, 2020, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, VA. Condolences may be sent to:

