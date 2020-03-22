Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT GREEN. View Sign Service Information DeVol Funeral Home 2222 Wisconsin Avenue, N.W. Washington , DC 20007 (202)-333-6680 Send Flowers Notice

GREEN ROBERT SHANE GREEN Of Washington, DC. Robert Shane Green, known as Shane, passed away peacefully at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital on March 13, 2020. Shane is survived by his beloved family: his wife, Viviana López Green; their children, Gabriela, Javier, and Emilia; his parents, Robert and Janice Green; his sister and brother-in-law, Erin and T.R. Lewis; his nephews, Catcher, Corban, and Landry Lewis; his grandmother, Ruth Watt; and many uncles, aunts, and cousins; as well as his sisters- and brothers-in-law, nieces, and nephews by marriage. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Those seeking information on how to support the Green family may contact Viviana's sister, Claudia López Duckenfield, at [email protected] . Shane was born in Jacksonville, Florida on October 5, 1970. He graduated from Sandalwood High School in Jacksonville, earned a B.A. from the University of Michigan , and attended business school at the University of Chicago. Shane's entrepreneurial endeavors began at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he helped launch the International Crisis Group. He later co-founded the Play On Foundation to run sports camps and rebuild playgrounds in Bosnia-Herzegovina following the conflict there. Shane developed a lifelong love for Bosnia, and throughout his career he worked closely with software developer teams in Sarajevo. A bold and innovative tech visionary, in 1999 Shane co-founded and was CEO of The Map Network, one of the first online data and mapping companies. More recently, Shane's mission was to empower people to use and benefit from their own digital data. With Personal, Inc., digi.me, and his latest venture, UBDI, Shane worked tirelessly to counter the increasing encroachment of corporate interests on individual privacy and sovereignty. He co-founded UBDI, a start-up that launched in fall 2019, to enable people to earn a Universal Basic Data Income by monetizing their anonymized data. Shane's great enthusiasm for UBDI's mission was matched by its early traction and success. Tragically, Shane was diagnosed with cancer in January 2020, and the progression of the disease was swift and merciless. Shane was blessed to have the love of his life, Viviana López Green, by his side for twenty years. Her unwavering support enabled him to live the life of his dreams. Shane was a true romantic, and he adored his wife. Viviana's independence and intelligence inspired him as much as her beauty and warmth captivated him. Shane also became enamored of Cartagena, Colombia-Viviana's birthplace and their wedding destination. Its unique spirit, deeply imbued with the magical realism of Gabriel Garcï¿½ï¿½a MÁrquez, animated many of Shane's ideas and aspirations. He dreamed of retiring there one day. Together Shane and Viviana created a beautiful and loving family. Shane considered their three children to be his greatest blessings, his most beloved incubated start-ups, and his lasting contribution to the world. Of his many impressive accomplishments, Shane would wish to be remembered for one thing above all: as the proud and loving father of Gabriela, Javier, and Emilia Green. Shane was an active member of St. Columba's Episcopal Church and a life member of the Council on Foreign Relations. He was a Senior Advisor to Future State, an independent organization within the United Nations Foundation. He served on the Board of Trustees of the Institute for Education and co-founded the IFE Media & Technology Roundtable. He participated in data and society programs at the World Economic Forum and the Aspen Institute. He was a stalwart fan of the Michigan Wolverines and the Jacksonville Jaguars. He loved to talk and laugh about sports, politics, art, books, food, culture, travel, technology, and most anything else. One of Shane's greatest gifts was his ability to live fully in the moment. He was grateful for the past, and optimistic about the future, yet entirely focused on the present. Each new day was the best day he had ever had. Shane's generous heart, unfiltered wit, and enterprising spirit will be sorely missed by those he leaves behind. His loved ones will remember him always as a father and a husband, a leader and an innovator, a treasured and trusted friend-and will be forever grateful for his life on this earth. 