Robert Green

Or Copy this URL to Share



Robert L. Green

On Sunday, June 14, 2020 Robert L. Green Sr. of Falls Church, VA passed away. He is predeceased by his wife, Amy P. Green. Left to cherish his memory are his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.A visitation will be held Thursday, June 18 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, 1102 W. Broad St., Falls Church, VA. A Graveside Service will be held Friday, June 19, 11 a.m. at National Memorial Park, 7482 Lee Hwy., Falls Church, VA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store