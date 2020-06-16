Robert Green
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert L. Green  
On Sunday, June 14, 2020 Robert L. Green Sr. of Falls Church, VA passed away. He is predeceased by his wife, Amy P. Green. Left to cherish his memory are his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.A visitation will be held Thursday, June 18 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, 1102 W. Broad St., Falls Church, VA. A Graveside Service will be held Friday, June 19, 11 a.m. at National Memorial Park, 7482 Lee Hwy., Falls Church, VA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murphy Funeral Homes
1102 West Broad Street
Falls Church, VA 22046
7035330341
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved