Robert Paul Groberg "Bob" Passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 at his home in Washington, DC's Tenleytown neighborhood at the age of 89. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 61 years, Deborah (Debbie) Stern Groberg; his daughter, Joanna Groberg of Washington, DC; his son, David Groberg and daughter-in-law, Lieselotte (Liesl) Frischmann Groberg, of Takoma Park, Maryland and their son Henry (Hank) and daughter, Sadie. Bob was born in Brooklyn, New York in 1930. He attended PS 99 and was the Mayor of Midwood High School (Class of 1947). He received a B.A. from Syracuse University in 1951, a J.D. from Columbia Law School in 1954, and an M.A. in Public Administration from New York University in 1960. After completing his U.S. Army service in 1956, Bob began his 50-year career in public service as the first intern at the Housing and Home Finance Agency, a predecessor to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in New York City. Bob and Debbie moved to Debbie's hometown of Washington, DC in 1961 as Bob continued his career at HUD, then the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials (NAHRO) and the U.S. Conference of Mayors, where Bob was awarded the Key to the City of New Orleans in 1968. Bob returned to HUD in 1976, where he worked tirelessly to advocate for energy efficiency and combined heat and power (CHP) in HUD developed subsidized housing, public housing, and FHA insured multifamily properties. Bob forged partnerships between HUD and federal and state agencies and laboratories to promote CHP. After his retirement from HUD in 2010, he continued to write and speak on the subject. Bob was a life-long musician and music lover, going back to his early days playing clarinet, saxophone, and glockenspiel in the Midwood High School Band, including a performance at Ebbets Field. Bob continued playing music throughout his adult life, picking up piano, Spanish guitar, and cello before settling on the flute as his main instrument. Upon his retirement from HUD at the age of 80, Bob enrolled in the University of the District of Columbia's Jazz Studies Program, studying jazz flute and improvisation. In addition to many rewarding, and musical, trips, Bob and Debbie were fortunate to enjoy regular winter vacations in Florida and summer trips to New Hampshire. Bob also enjoyed sailing, tennis and swimming. The family will hold a memorial service in his honor after the first of the year. In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorial contributions may be made to the University of the District of Columbia Foundation - Jazz Program (https://www.udc.edu/rsvp-donation-form/).In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorial contributions may be made to the University of the District of Columbia Foundation - Jazz Program (https://www.udc.edu/rsvp-donation-form/).
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 17, 2019