Guest Book View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Visitation 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Big Baker Chapel at McDaniel College 2 College Hill Westminster , MD View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Big Baker Chapel at McDaniel College 2 College Hill Westminster , MD View Map Send Flowers Notice

GURECKI ROBERT MARK GURECKI "Bob" Robert Mark "Bob" Gurecki, 56, of Hagerstown, tragically died on Friday, May 3, 2019 in Eldersburg, MD. Bob was born on July 7, 1962 in Baltimore and was the beloved son of Carole Rudis of Westminster. He was the husband of Maria J. Gurecki, whom he married in 1996. Bob graduated from Severna Park High School. He devoted his life to construction; which was not only a hobby but a life-long enjoyable career. Bob became the President of Retro Environmental Inc. in 2011 and was a partner of Rath Enterprises with his step-son-in-law Michael Brown. Even with the struggles of building and owning a business, he always found time and energy to support the ones he loved, whether emotionally or financially. His success and achievement were inversely proportional to the amount of love and care he showed for his family and friends. Outside of his work, Bob was a practical man, always enjoying the simple things in life. On occasion, he would spend his free time golfing and fishing if only just to enjoy the fresh air for a few hours. In addition to his mother and wife he is survived by step-children Agata Brown and Justyna Olkowska; niece Rachel Gurecki; nephew Jack Gurecki; and his extended loving family and friends. He was predeceased by his brothers Ronald C. Gurecki and Wayne J. Gurecki. The family will welcome friends on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Big Baker Chapel at McDaniel College, 2 College Hill, Westminster, MD. A Celebration of Bob's Life will begin at 2 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Bob's memory to a ; or share a gesture of kindness to honor Bob. Arrangements provided by Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel. Arrangements provided by Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel.

GURECKI ROBERT MARK GURECKI "Bob" Robert Mark "Bob" Gurecki, 56, of Hagerstown, tragically died on Friday, May 3, 2019 in Eldersburg, MD. Bob was born on July 7, 1962 in Baltimore and was the beloved son of Carole Rudis of Westminster. He was the husband of Maria J. Gurecki, whom he married in 1996. Bob graduated from Severna Park High School. He devoted his life to construction; which was not only a hobby but a life-long enjoyable career. Bob became the President of Retro Environmental Inc. in 2011 and was a partner of Rath Enterprises with his step-son-in-law Michael Brown. Even with the struggles of building and owning a business, he always found time and energy to support the ones he loved, whether emotionally or financially. His success and achievement were inversely proportional to the amount of love and care he showed for his family and friends. Outside of his work, Bob was a practical man, always enjoying the simple things in life. On occasion, he would spend his free time golfing and fishing if only just to enjoy the fresh air for a few hours. In addition to his mother and wife he is survived by step-children Agata Brown and Justyna Olkowska; niece Rachel Gurecki; nephew Jack Gurecki; and his extended loving family and friends. He was predeceased by his brothers Ronald C. Gurecki and Wayne J. Gurecki. The family will welcome friends on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Big Baker Chapel at McDaniel College, 2 College Hill, Westminster, MD. A Celebration of Bob's Life will begin at 2 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Bob's memory to a ; or share a gesture of kindness to honor Bob. Arrangements provided by Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel. Arrangements provided by Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel. Published in The Washington Post on May 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close