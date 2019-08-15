The Washington Post

ROBERT "Bob" GWYNN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT "Bob" GWYNN.
Service Information
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA
22032
(703)-425-9702
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA 22032
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA 22032
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA 22032
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Robert Gwynn "Bob"  

On Monday, August 12, 2019 of Bristow, VA. Beloved husband of the late Marion Gwynn; father of Robert W. Gwynn (Ruth), Linda Gwynn Rudd (Richard) and Kenneth E. Gwynn (Ann); brother of William A. Gwynn (Sylvia) and Barbara J. Cullen (Michael); also survived by nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Rd. Fairfax, VA 22032 on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., where funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 1 p.m. Interment Fairfax Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Please view and sign the guestbook online at

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.