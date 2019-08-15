Robert Gwynn "Bob"
On Monday, August 12, 2019 of Bristow, VA. Beloved husband of the late Marion Gwynn; father of Robert W. Gwynn (Ruth), Linda Gwynn Rudd (Richard) and Kenneth E. Gwynn (Ann); brother of William A. Gwynn (Sylvia) and Barbara J. Cullen (Michael); also survived by nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Rd. Fairfax, VA 22032 on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., where funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 1 p.m. Interment Fairfax Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Please view and sign the guestbook online at