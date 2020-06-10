Robert E. Hailey
Robert E. Hailey, Jr. was born on December 30, 1931 to Robert E. Hailey, Sr. and Katherine Payne Hailey in Danville, VA. He departed this life peacefully on May 22, 2020, at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge, VA, at 4:41 p.m. As a young adult, Bob joined the U.S. Navy, and after an honorable discharge, returned home to begin his life as a civilian. Bob worked in the federal service and briefly in the private sector. He retired from the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory Search Radar Division in May 1988. He leaves to mourn his loss; his wife of 54 years, Armelia T. Hailey; a daughter, Angela Teresa Hailey; a son, Michael Anthony Williams, Sr. (Theodora); three grandsons: Michael Williams, Jr. (Corrine), Robert Williams (Bernita), Tyraus Williams (Tenisha); and a granddaughter, Crystal Baker (Dana); nine great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren, and a host of relatives and friends. Services will be held digitally at 11 a.m. See adventfuneral.com/obituaries.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 10, 2020.