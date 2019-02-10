Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT HAKES.



Robert Allan Hakes



Passed away on January 29, 2019 in Alexandria, VA after a long illness. He was born on June 21, 1934 in Stewart, MN to Lloyd and Carol (Scholer) Hakes.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Ellen (Garrity) Hakes. Survivors include his children, Anne, Carolyn, Andrew, Sarah, and Patrick, and five grandchildren.

The gathering of family and friends will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Murphy Funeral Home - Arlington. The Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at St Ann Roman Catholic Church, 5312 10th St N, Arlington, VA 22205. The inurnment will take place on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Glenwood Cemetery in Washington DC. Tributes may be left at