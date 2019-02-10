ROBERT HAKES

Robert Allan Hakes  

Passed away on January 29, 2019 in Alexandria, VA after a long illness. He was born on June 21, 1934 in Stewart, MN to Lloyd and Carol (Scholer) Hakes.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Ellen (Garrity) Hakes. Survivors include his children, Anne, Carolyn, Andrew, Sarah, and Patrick, and five grandchildren.
The gathering of family and friends will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Murphy Funeral Home - Arlington. The Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at St Ann Roman Catholic Church, 5312 10th St N, Arlington, VA 22205. The inurnment will take place on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Glenwood Cemetery in Washington DC. Tributes may be left at

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 10, 2019
Arrangements under the direction of:
Murphy Funeral Homes
4510 Wilson Boulevard | Arlington, VA 22203 | (703) 920-4800
