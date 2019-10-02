The Washington Post

ROBERT HALL

Guest Book
Notice
ROBERT CHARLES HALL  

On Wednesday, September 25, 2019, Bob lost his courageous fight against pancreatic cancer, passing away at his home in Daytona Beach, Florida. He was the beloved husband of Vicki P. Hall and devoted father of Robert J. (Robbie) Hall and Daniel J. (Joey) Hall. He also leaves behind his dear sister, Linda Griffin and his brother, William (Jim) Hall and his wife, Carol. His father, James M. Hall and mother, Irene D. Hall, predeceased Bob and will surely welcome him into Heaven. Bob was a 1970 graduate of Langley HS in McLean, VA and was a member of the band, Incredible Fog. He served with pride and distinction with the United States Postal Service Headquarters beginning in 1991 through to his passing. Friends and family may for his viewing Thursday, October 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Money and King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, VA. A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 4 at 11 a.m. at Money and King Funeral Home, after which interment will be at National Memorial Park, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA. Memorial contributions may be made to the at . Online condolences and fond memories may be offered to the family at:
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 2, 2019
