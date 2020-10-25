ROBERT HALL

Robert S. Hall, most recently of Bethesda, Maryland and Sun City West, Arizona passed away at age 76 on October 20, 2020 at his residence from a three year battle with cancer. Robert was born on September 11,1944 in Richmond, Virginia to Robert S. Hall and Elizabeth Tippet. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Virginia Gordon. He is survived by his wife, Christine of 32 years, brother-in-law, Charles Goings (Marjorie) of Myrtle Beach, SC. and sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Goings (Michael O'Malley) of Potomac, MD and Kathleen Goings of Punta Gorda, FL. As well as four cousins, R.F. Swink, Dwight Swink (Susan), Sherry Small (John),Tommy Swink (Kathleen) and several second cousins and their families all of Richmond, VA. A celebration of life will be held in Robert's honor at a future date. On-line condolences can be left for the family at