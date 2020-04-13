

ROBERT E. HAMETZ



On Wednesday, April 8, 2020, died peacefully in Laurel, MD. Husband of 61 years to LaVerne (Chelena) Hametz; father of Jean Marie Hametz (David On Wednesday, April 8, 2020, died peacefully in Laurel, MD. Husband of 61 years to LaVerne (Chelena) Hametz; father of Jean Marie Hametz (David Smith ), Karen Hametz, and Mark (Sheri) Hametz. Robert is also survived by his granddaughter, great-granddaughter, and other family and many good friends.

Robert was born and raised in Beaver Meadows, PA, the son of George and Anna Hametz. He was a long-time resident of Silver Spring and Burtonsville, MD. After graduating Hazleton High School, Mr. Hametz joined the US Air Force, serving as a drill instructor and photographer. Upon his return from the service, he moved to Baltimore and joined Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory as a draftsman and CAD engineer. He met his wife, LaVerne Chelena, at St. Gregory of Nyssa Byzantine Catholic Church, a fellow choir member. They were married in 1959 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Washington, DC. Having served more than 30 years at JHU/APL, Mr. Hametz retired after working on numerous projects for the Navy as well as early satellite designs. He was always known for his meticulous attention to detail. Mr. Hametz had a passion for woodworking, electronics and dabbling as an amateur investor in the stock market. He enjoyed his regular walking excursions and Wednesday "lunch with the boys". He was known to many of his neighbors and fellow church parishioners for lending a helping hand and sharing his knowledge, and for his friendly demeanor and sense of humor. Mr. Hametz was also a member of American Legion Post 136, Greenbelt, MD. Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post 136 Charities or to Catholic Charities.