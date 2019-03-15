Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT HAMM M.D..



ROBERT L. HAMM, M.D.

April 13, 1942 - February 14, 2019



Our beloved, Dr. Robert Hamm passed away on February 14, 2019 at home. Dr. Hamm faithfully served patients, families and staff at Providence Hospital for 44 years. Dr. Hamm was one of the founding members of the Metropolitan Radiology Associates and held several leadership positions during his tenure at Providence Hospital.

A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the Carroll Manor Chapel located on the campus of Providence Hospital at 1150 Varnum Street, NE, Washington, District of Columbia with a reception to follow.