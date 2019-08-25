The Washington Post

Robert Milton Hanson  

On Friday, August 16, 2019 of N. Potomac, MD. Beloved husband of the late JoAnne Dingwell Hanson; loving father of John Cassel Hanson (wife, Ann), Charles Dingwell Hanson (wife, Janet) and J. Timothy Hanson (wife, Alicia); devoted grandfather of Heather, Jeremy, Rachel, Helena and Brenna Hanson; great-grandfather of William Cassel Rivas. A Celebration of his life service will be held at the Gaithersburg Marriott Washingtonian Center, 9751 Washingtonian Blvd., Gaithersburg, MD on Saturday, September 7 at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bethesda-Chevy Chase YMCA, the Maryland 4-H Foundation or the National Capital Area Council BSA. Please view and sign the family guestbook at

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 25, 2019
