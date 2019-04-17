

Robert Neal Harbor



A resident of McLean, Virginia, passed away on April 9, 2019, at age 87. Robert "Bob" was born on July 13, 1931, in Tremont, Mississippi, to Robert and Winona Harbor. He graduated from Mississippi State University in 1953. Bob worked for El Paso Natural Gas Company for his entire career, retiring in 1992 as Vice President of Government Relations. Robert was a member of Congressional Country Club and a former Commander of American Legion Post No. 18.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Betty, and also by his son, Nelson, his daughter, Betty Lynn (Dave), and two adored granddaughters, Brooke and Paige. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Mary Jo Reed. He is also survived by Frank Harbor, Hazel Townsend (Devon), Helen Ainsworth, and David Harbor (Jan).

A memorial service will be held at Immanuel Presbyterian Church in McLean on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. Friends are welcome to come and celebrate his life.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Palmer Home for Children, P.O. Box 746, Columbus, MS 39703.